White Oak Jamboree ready for 2019 concerts

FORT LORAMIE — The summer season offers a wide variety of things to do in Shelby County and one of the local favorites is the annual White Oak Jamboree held annually near Fort Loramie Ohio. This is the 50th anniversary of the annual event started in 1969 by the small group of families that owned the private campgrounds but desired to open their facility to the public for one weekend of fun, food, camping and live music in a relaxed and spacious wooded setting. The Jamboree is slated for Aug. 9-10.

White Oak Campground is located at 2911 Loy Road, Fort Loramie, Ohio, about two miles south of the village. Its location and easy access makes it a favorite spot for visitors and the event usually sees anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 people in attendance. Many prefer it to the larger more crowded venue held earlier in the same area because of the laid-back atmosphere and less congestion while traveling to and from the event.

Kevin Moore, Jamboree coordinator/overseer is excited about this year’s event.

“We have a great variety of entertainment lined up and this year promises to be better than ever. As always those attending are welcome to bring their coolers filled with food and refreshments but many also take advantage of our hot food prepared on the premises including hamburgers, hotdogs, chicken and pulled-pork sandwiches, nachos, and of course our traditional barbequed chicken dinners cooked to perfection over live coals on Saturday afternoon. Chicken dinners are $8.00; we start at 5:00 p.m. and will serve chicken until we run out; we will also have plenty of ice-cold pop and beer,” Moore said.

Eleven families collectively own and operate the campgrounds and that personal touch is apparent in how things are done there. Along with help from a lot of great volunteers, Moore points out the owners pull together to make sure everyone has a relaxed enjoyable time at the Jamboree, many come back year after year and what started out as a small picnic continues to grow.

Group rates are available for corporate attendees groups of 25 or more. This year the Fort Loramie Class of 1989 is planning to have their reunion at the event and several local businesses use the occasion for their company picnics. Moore said there is still time for larger groups to book their reservations and tents will be available to provide shelter for their events. Moore recommends contacting him soon though as time and space is running out.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes Reflektion and Karma’s Pawn on Friday evening, and Haywired, Saw Creek, Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move on Saturday. Friday’s show begins at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m. with music by DJ Spicemasta after the live entertainment at 11:30 p.m.

Proceeds raised from the Jamboree are used for year-round upkeep and improvements at the campground. It also benefits the local community in a number of ways. Moore said the Fort Loramie High School Cross Country team uses the campgrounds for a practice area and White Oak also hosts one of the bigger cross country meets held in the area. Local Girls Scout and Boy Scout Troops are also recipients of the community spirit as they also are allowed to use the campgrounds for some of their events free of charge.

“We don’t make a lot of money off the Jamboree, we don’t do it for the profit but hope to raise enough to cover all the overhead and have enough left over to help with the upkeep of our campground,” Moore said.

Tickets for the Jamboree and no hook-up camping are currently on sale. Camping is $30 per camper for the weekend and pre-sale tickets for the show are $15 until Aug. 8. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate for $25.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Al’s Bar and Grill, Fort Loramie; Wagner’s Food Market, Fort Loramie; Willy’s Drive Thru, Minster; E & R’s, Yorkshire; Meyer’s Drive Thru, Fort Loramie; M&A’s Drive Thru, Fort Loramie; Patrick’s, McCartyville; Town Tavern, Chickasaw; amd Scott’s Carry-Out, Maria Stein.

For more information visit: https://www.whiteoakjamboree.com/ or call Moore at 937-710-5147

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

