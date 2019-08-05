Poultry Show winners

Fryer Pen

Class 1

First: Carson Shoffner

Second: Landon Caskey

Third: Tyler Barhorst

Fourth: Holly Huelskamp

Class 2

First: Avery Shoffner

Second: Cade Allison

Third: Dakota Caskey

Fourth: Landon Buehler

Fifth: Samuel Walls

Class 3

First: Ben York

Second: Richard Lyle

Third: Tyler King

Fourth: Porter Depinet

Class 4

First: Reily Sommer

Second: Leanne York

Third: Amelie Phillips

Fourth: Kelsey Robinson

Fifth: Nathan York

Grand Champion – Reily Sommer

Reserve Grand Champion – Ben York

Broiler Pens

Class 1

First: Carson Shoffner

Second: Avery Shoffner

Third: Dakota Caskey

Fourth: Ben York

Fifth: Nathan York

Class 2

First: Tayler Robbins

Second: Liliana Phillips

Third: Tyler Barhorst

Fourth: Landon Caskey

Fifth: Amelie Phillips

Class 3

First: Tayler Robbins

Second: Jay Bensman

Third: Leanne York

Fourth: Richard Lyle

Fifth: Jay Bensman

Class 4

First: Jayden Gaerke

Second: Kelsey Robinson

Third: Grant Lowry

Fourth: Alicia Barhorst

Fifth: Tyler King

Class 5

First: Reily Sommer

Second: Cade Allison

Third: Alexandria Gaerke

Fourth: Samantha Gaerke

Fifth: Grant Lowry

Grand Champion – Reily Sommer

Reserve Grand Champion – Cade Allison

Single Fryer

Class 1

First: Carson Shoffner

Second: Cade Allison

Third: Porter Depinet

Class 2

First: Avery Shoffner

Second: Landon Buehler

Third: Richard Lyle

Fourth: Samuel Walls

Class 3

First: Kelsey Robinson

Second: Tyler Barhorst

Third: Tyler King

Fourth: Liliana Phillips

Class 4

First: Adam Hoehne

Second: Leanne York

Third: Amelie Phillips

Fourth: Nathan York

Grand Champion – Carson Shoffner

Reserve Grand Champion – Adam Hoehne

Single Broilers

Class 1

First: Avery Shoffner

Second: Nathan York

Third: Carson Shoffner

Fourth: Dakota Caskey

Fifth: Tayler Robbins

Class 2

First: Tayler Robbins

Second: Leanne York

Third: Liliana Phillips

Fourth: Ben York

Fifth: Tyler Barhorst

Class 3

First: Alexandria Gaerke

Second: Jayden Gaerke

Third: Grant Lowry

Fourth: Alicia Barhorst

Fifth: Richard Lyle

Class 4

First: Samantha Gaerke

Second: Kelsey Robinson

Third: Tyler King

Fourth: Landon Buehler

Grand Champion – Avery Shoffner

Reserve Grand Champion – Alexandria Gaerke

Fancy Chickens

Any Variety Single Comb Male

First: Amy Briggs

Second: Ellie Pistone

Third: Kolton Hengstler

Fourth: Scarlet Pistone

Fifth: Ellie Pistone

Any Variety Single Comb Female

First: Kolton Hengstler

Second: Pippin Pistone

Third: Scarlet Pistone

Fourth: Pippin Pistone

Fifth: Amy Briggs

Any Variety Rose Comb Female

First: Emma Brunson

Any Variety Feather Leg Female

First: Richard Lyle

Any Variety Feather Leg Male

First: Landon Caskey

Second: Keith Fisher

Any Variety Any Other Variety

First: Amy Briggs

Second: Landon Caskey

Third: Dakota Caskey

Grand Champion – Amy Briggs

Reserve Grand Champion – Kolton Hengstler

Bantams

Any Variety Single Comb Male

First: Lucas Langenkamp

Any Variety Single Comb Female:

First: Josh Langenkamp

Second: Lucas Langenkamp

Any Variety Feather Leg Male

First: Maria Stephenson

Second: Carson Shoffner

Third: Carson Shoffner

Fourth: Avery Shoffner

Fifth: Avery Shoffner

Any Variety Game Male

First: Lucas Langenkamp

Second: Dakota Caskey

Third: Landon Caskey

Any Variety Game Female

First: Lucas Lengenkamp

Second: Josh Lengenkamp

Third: Dakota Caskey

Fourth: Landon Caskey

Any Other Variety Male

First: Kolton Hengstler

Second: Kolton Hengstler

Any Other Variety Female

First: Kolton Hengstler

Grand Champion – Maria Stephenson

Reserve Grand Champion – Maria Stephenson

Egg Laying Pen of Two

White/Green/Blue Eggs (hatched 8/1/17 of after)

Amy Briggs

Brown Eggs (hatched 8/1/17 of after):

First: Amy Briggs

Second: Adam Hoehne

Third: River Pistone

Fourth: Kolton Hengstler

Fifth: Abraham Hoegne

White/Green/Blue Eggs (hatched before 8/1/17)

First: Amy Briggs

Second: Tyler Barhorst

Brown Eggs (hatched before 8/1/17)

First: Amy Briggs

Second: Cade Allison

Grand Champion – Amy Briggs

Reserve Grand Champion – Adam Hoehne

Dozen Eggs

First: Alicia Barhorst

Second: Amy Briggs

Ducks

Class 1

First: Ryan Michael

Second: Josh Langenkamp

Third: Lucas Langenkamp

Fourth: Ryan Michael

Class 2

First: Bethany Althauser

Second: Bethany Althauser

Third: Riley Brewer

Fourth: Briana Brewer

Class 3

First: Bailey Althauser

Second: Sophia Brewer

Third: Addison Brewer

Fourth: Riley Brewer

Class 4

First: Addison Brewer

Second: Josh Langenkamp

Third: Lucas Langenkamp

Class 5

First: Bailey Althauser

Second: Brianna Brewer

Third: Sophia Brewer

Grand Champion – Bailey Althauser

Reserve Grand Champion – Addison Brewer

Turkey

Class 1

First: Pippin Pistone

Second: Andrew Moore

Third: Ellie Pistone

Fourth: Ethan Brunson

Fifth: Andrew Moore

Class 2

First: Ellie Pistone

Second: Emma Brunson

Third: Pippin Pistone

Fourth: Abby Cowan

Fifth: Scarlet Pistone

Class 3

First: Avery Shoffner

Second: Abby Cowan

Third: Carson Shoffner

Fourth: Emma Brunson

Fifth: River Pistone

Class 4

First: Maya Oduro

Second: Colton Plieman

Third: Colton Plieman

Fourth: Avery Shoffner

Fifth: Carson Shoffner

Grand Champion – Maya Oduro

Reserve Grand Champion – Colton Plieman

Breading Turkeys

First: Emma Brunson