Poultry Show winners

Fryer Pen
Class 1
First: Carson Shoffner
Second: Landon Caskey
Third: Tyler Barhorst
Fourth: Holly Huelskamp
Class 2
First: Avery Shoffner
Second: Cade Allison
Third: Dakota Caskey
Fourth: Landon Buehler
Fifth: Samuel Walls
Class 3
First: Ben York
Second: Richard Lyle
Third: Tyler King
Fourth: Porter Depinet
Class 4
First: Reily Sommer
Second: Leanne York
Third: Amelie Phillips
Fourth: Kelsey Robinson
Fifth: Nathan York
Grand Champion – Reily Sommer
Reserve Grand Champion – Ben York
Broiler Pens
Class 1
First: Carson Shoffner
Second: Avery Shoffner
Third: Dakota Caskey
Fourth: Ben York
Fifth: Nathan York
Class 2
First: Tayler Robbins
Second: Liliana Phillips
Third: Tyler Barhorst
Fourth: Landon Caskey
Fifth: Amelie Phillips
Class 3
First: Tayler Robbins
Second: Jay Bensman
Third: Leanne York
Fourth: Richard Lyle
Fifth: Jay Bensman
Class 4
First: Jayden Gaerke
Second: Kelsey Robinson
Third: Grant Lowry
Fourth: Alicia Barhorst
Fifth: Tyler King
Class 5
First: Reily Sommer
Second: Cade Allison
Third: Alexandria Gaerke
Fourth: Samantha Gaerke
Fifth: Grant Lowry
Grand Champion – Reily Sommer
Reserve Grand Champion – Cade Allison
Single Fryer
Class 1
First: Carson Shoffner
Second: Cade Allison
Third: Porter Depinet
Class 2
First: Avery Shoffner
Second: Landon Buehler
Third: Richard Lyle
Fourth: Samuel Walls
Class 3
First: Kelsey Robinson
Second: Tyler Barhorst
Third: Tyler King
Fourth: Liliana Phillips
Class 4
First: Adam Hoehne
Second: Leanne York
Third: Amelie Phillips
Fourth: Nathan York
Grand Champion – Carson Shoffner
Reserve Grand Champion – Adam Hoehne
Single Broilers
Class 1
First: Avery Shoffner
Second: Nathan York
Third: Carson Shoffner
Fourth: Dakota Caskey
Fifth: Tayler Robbins
Class 2
First: Tayler Robbins
Second: Leanne York
Third: Liliana Phillips
Fourth: Ben York
Fifth: Tyler Barhorst
Class 3
First: Alexandria Gaerke
Second: Jayden Gaerke
Third: Grant Lowry
Fourth: Alicia Barhorst
Fifth: Richard Lyle
Class 4
First: Samantha Gaerke
Second: Kelsey Robinson
Third: Tyler King
Fourth: Landon Buehler
Grand Champion – Avery Shoffner
Reserve Grand Champion – Alexandria Gaerke
Fancy Chickens
Any Variety Single Comb Male
First: Amy Briggs
Second: Ellie Pistone
Third: Kolton Hengstler
Fourth: Scarlet Pistone
Fifth: Ellie Pistone
Any Variety Single Comb Female
First: Kolton Hengstler
Second: Pippin Pistone
Third: Scarlet Pistone
Fourth: Pippin Pistone
Fifth: Amy Briggs
Any Variety Rose Comb Female
First: Emma Brunson
Any Variety Feather Leg Female
First: Richard Lyle
Any Variety Feather Leg Male
First: Landon Caskey
Second: Keith Fisher
Any Variety Any Other Variety
First: Amy Briggs
Second: Landon Caskey
Third: Dakota Caskey
Grand Champion – Amy Briggs
Reserve Grand Champion – Kolton Hengstler
Bantams
Any Variety Single Comb Male
First: Lucas Langenkamp
Any Variety Single Comb Female:
First: Josh Langenkamp
Second: Lucas Langenkamp
Any Variety Feather Leg Male
First: Maria Stephenson
Second: Carson Shoffner
Third: Carson Shoffner
Fourth: Avery Shoffner
Fifth: Avery Shoffner
Any Variety Game Male
First: Lucas Langenkamp
Second: Dakota Caskey
Third: Landon Caskey
Any Variety Game Female
First: Lucas Lengenkamp
Second: Josh Lengenkamp
Third: Dakota Caskey
Fourth: Landon Caskey
Any Other Variety Male
First: Kolton Hengstler
Second: Kolton Hengstler
Any Other Variety Female
First: Kolton Hengstler
Grand Champion – Maria Stephenson
Reserve Grand Champion – Maria Stephenson
Egg Laying Pen of Two
White/Green/Blue Eggs (hatched 8/1/17 of after)
Amy Briggs
Brown Eggs (hatched 8/1/17 of after):
First: Amy Briggs
Second: Adam Hoehne
Third: River Pistone
Fourth: Kolton Hengstler
Fifth: Abraham Hoegne
White/Green/Blue Eggs (hatched before 8/1/17)
First: Amy Briggs
Second: Tyler Barhorst
Brown Eggs (hatched before 8/1/17)
First: Amy Briggs
Second: Cade Allison
Grand Champion – Amy Briggs
Reserve Grand Champion – Adam Hoehne
Dozen Eggs
First: Alicia Barhorst
Second: Amy Briggs
Ducks
Class 1
First: Ryan Michael
Second: Josh Langenkamp
Third: Lucas Langenkamp
Fourth: Ryan Michael
Class 2
First: Bethany Althauser
Second: Bethany Althauser
Third: Riley Brewer
Fourth: Briana Brewer
Class 3
First: Bailey Althauser
Second: Sophia Brewer
Third: Addison Brewer
Fourth: Riley Brewer
Class 4
First: Addison Brewer
Second: Josh Langenkamp
Third: Lucas Langenkamp
Class 5
First: Bailey Althauser
Second: Brianna Brewer
Third: Sophia Brewer
Grand Champion – Bailey Althauser
Reserve Grand Champion – Addison Brewer
Turkey
Class 1
First: Pippin Pistone
Second: Andrew Moore
Third: Ellie Pistone
Fourth: Ethan Brunson
Fifth: Andrew Moore
Class 2
First: Ellie Pistone
Second: Emma Brunson
Third: Pippin Pistone
Fourth: Abby Cowan
Fifth: Scarlet Pistone
Class 3
First: Avery Shoffner
Second: Abby Cowan
Third: Carson Shoffner
Fourth: Emma Brunson
Fifth: River Pistone
Class 4
First: Maya Oduro
Second: Colton Plieman
Third: Colton Plieman
Fourth: Avery Shoffner
Fifth: Carson Shoffner
Grand Champion – Maya Oduro
Reserve Grand Champion – Colton Plieman
Breading Turkeys
First: Emma Brunson