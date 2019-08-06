McCartyville Parish Picnic set for Aug. 9-10

MCCARTYVILLE — Sacred Heart Church will hold its annual church picnic on Aug. 9-10.

There will be a variety of food, the cake wheel, live bands, kid’s carnival games, bean bag tourney, kickball, bingo, friendships and fellowship.

Friday’s activities will be held from 6 to 11 p.m.. Food and drink stands will open at 6 p.m. There will be a youth kickball tournament at 6 p.m.

The cake wheel opens at 7 p.m., while Big Wheel races and games also start at 7 p.m. Jenna Drees will be performing at 7 p.m. Alex Holbein will perform at 9 p.m.

A kids obstacle course will open at 7:30 p.m. At 9 p.m., a kids outdoor movie will be shown.

Saturday’s activities begin with Mass at 5 p.m. Food and drink stands will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. From 6 to 9 p.m., kids carnival games will be open

Chicken dinner pick-ups will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Will Inman will perform at 6:30 p.m.

Thee cake wheel and bingo will start at 7:30 p.m. A bean bag tournament will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Ohio Mystery Band will perform at 8 p.m. A kids outdoor movie will be at 9 p.m.