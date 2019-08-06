Y-Fest gives back to community

SIDNEY—The second annual Y-Fest, presented by the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, will kick off Saturday, Aug. 10.

“Y-Fest is a gift to the community. We created it because we wanted to give back to the community, because the community supports us in so many ways,” said David O’Leary, associate executive director of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

This years’ Y-Fest is a free event presented by Wilson Health and will feature live music, a magician, and food provided by the Shelby County Cattleman’s Association and Pork Producers. K&J’s Ice Cream and Kona Ice will also be present. In addition to having midway games, and inflatables, Y-Fest will offer a Corporate Wellness Challenge and several kid’s contests. The Corporate Wellness Challenge is open to area businesses and organizations and includes a 5K race, cornhole tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, co-ed dodgeball, a fitness pentathlon, and a “Raise Your Company Flag” challenge. The kid’s contests consist of a frozen T-shirt contest, bubble gum blowing contest, water balloon toss and other events.

Y-Fest was initially created as part of the YMCA celebrating its 50th year of serving the Shelby County community in 2018. It was continued for a second year, as it became the organization’s biggest fundraiser for the year. Money raised through Y-Fest goes toward the Community Partners Campaign, which provides funding to families and individuals in Shelby County for YMCA memberships, child care fees and programming fees.

“That’s one of our major goals, to raise money and continue to do our work in the community,” O’Leary said. “Those who are unable to afford our programs, they would never be turned away because of an inability to pay.”

Y-Fest begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and runs until 4 p.m. The event is open to the community.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

