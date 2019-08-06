Open Class Sheep Show

Sheep
Hampshire
Ram lamb
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Pair ram lambs
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Ewe, 1 year under 2
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Pair ewes, 1 yr under 2
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Ewe lamb
First: Devlin Allen, Sidney
Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Third: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Pair ewe lambs
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Breeder young flock
First: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Poled dorsets
Ram lamb
First: Olivia Voress, , Sidney
Southdown
Ram lamb
First: Avery Shoffner, Anna,
Second: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Pair ram lambs
First: Avery Shoffner Anna
Ewe 1 year -under 2
First: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Second: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Third: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Shropshire
All other wool breeds
Pair ewes, 1 yr/under 2
First: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Ewe lamb
First: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Third: Brandt Sheep Farm, Anna
Fourth: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Fifth: Carson Shoffner, Anna
Breeder Young Flock
First: Avery Shoffner, Anna
Columbia
Ram ov 1 yr under 2
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Ram lamb
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Pair ram lambs
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Ewe, 1 yr under 2
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Pair ewes 1 year and under 2
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Ewe lamb
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Air ewe lambs
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Breeder young flock
First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown
Cheviots
Ram over 1 yr under 2
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Ram lamb
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Pair ram lambs
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Ewe, 1yr under 2
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Pair ewes 1 yr under 2
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Ewe lamb
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Pair ewe lambs
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
Breeder young flock
First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown
All other meat breeds
Ram ov 1 yr under 2
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Ram lamb
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Pair ram lambs
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Ewe 1 year under 2
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Pair ewes 1 yr under 2
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Ewe lamb
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Pair ewe lambs
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
Breeder young flock
First: Olivia Voress, Sidney
All other wool breeds
Ram-over 1 yr under 2
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Ram lamb
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Pair ram lambs
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Ewe, 1 yr under 2
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Pair ewes, 1 yr under 2
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown,
Ewe lamb
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Pair ewe lams
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown
Breeder young flock
First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown