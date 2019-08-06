Posted on by

Open Class Sheep Show


Sheep

Hampshire

Ram lamb

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Pair ram lambs

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Ewe, 1 year under 2

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Pair ewes, 1 yr under 2

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Ewe lamb

First: Devlin Allen, Sidney

Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Third: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Pair ewe lambs

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Breeder young flock

First: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Poled dorsets

Ram lamb

First: Olivia Voress, , Sidney

Southdown

Ram lamb

First: Avery Shoffner, Anna,

Second: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Pair ram lambs

First: Avery Shoffner Anna

Ewe 1 year -under 2

First: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Second: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Third: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Shropshire

All other wool breeds

Pair ewes, 1 yr/under 2

First: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Ewe lamb

First: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Second: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Third: Brandt Sheep Farm, Anna

Fourth: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Fifth: Carson Shoffner, Anna

Breeder Young Flock

First: Avery Shoffner, Anna

Columbia

Ram ov 1 yr under 2

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Ram lamb

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Pair ram lambs

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Ewe, 1 yr under 2

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Pair ewes 1 year and under 2

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Ewe lamb

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Second: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Air ewe lambs

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Breeder young flock

First: Cortney Copeland, Lewistown

Cheviots

Ram over 1 yr under 2

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Ram lamb

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Pair ram lambs

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Ewe, 1yr under 2

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Pair ewes 1 yr under 2

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Ewe lamb

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Second: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Pair ewe lambs

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

Breeder young flock

First: K&C Copeland, Lewistown

All other meat breeds

Ram ov 1 yr under 2

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Ram lamb

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Pair ram lambs

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Ewe 1 year under 2

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Pair ewes 1 yr under 2

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Ewe lamb

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Second: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Pair ewe lambs

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

Breeder young flock

First: Olivia Voress, Sidney

All other wool breeds

Ram-over 1 yr under 2

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Ram lamb

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Pair ram lambs

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Ewe, 1 yr under 2

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Pair ewes, 1 yr under 2

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown,

Ewe lamb

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Second: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Pair ewe lams

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown

Breeder young flock

First: Broken Arrow, Lewistown