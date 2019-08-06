Posted on by

Newport Sportsman’s Club winners


Matt Gilardi won the high overall score in competition Tuesday evening at Newport Sportsman’s Club.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Standing, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Phil Roser, and Mel Maggert of the Premier Tool Team took 1st place in 16 yd and the handicap competition at the Newport Sportsman’s Club.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

