Newport Sportsman’s Club winners

Matt Gilardi won the high overall score in competition Tuesday evening at Newport Sportsman’s Club.
Standing, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Phil Roser, and Mel Maggert of the Premier Tool Team took 1st place in 16 yd and the handicap competition at the Newport Sportsman’s Club.
