125 years

Wednesday, August 7, 1894

Philip Smith began the work of putting up the fire escape on the Monumental building today. The escape will be placed on the south side of the building.

———

The Valley City Cycling Club is making extensive preparations for a grand lantern parade. Members of the club, carrying Chinese lanterns and with their wheels decorated, will meet at Maxwell’s mill in East Sidney.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 7, 1919

E.L. Heusch, vocational supervisor of the Ohio State Board of Education, was in Sidney today, making arrangements to organize six night vocational classes in Sidney, to be conducted under the direction of the state board. These vocational classes will be supplemental to the member’s daily employment.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 7, 1944

One of the largest crowds ever to attend the annual Holy Angels picnic filled the Shelby County fairgrounds to overflowing last night, according to co-chairman for the affair, James Zimmerman. Mrs. A.H Breslin, 1003 Port Jefferson Road, won the major award of a Copeland refrigerator.

———

Miss Jane Masteller, a qualified Red Cross lifesaving program director, will be in charge of the lifesaving swimming program to be conducted in Sidney during the coming week. Classes will be held at the Miller pool in East Sidney.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 7, 1969

Possible establishment of a community college to serve Miami, Darke and Shelby counties occupied the attention of the Sidney Board of Education at their special meeting Monday evening. Discussion of the community college proposal followed a report by Supt. Roger McGee of a meeting held recently by representatives in the other two counties with Dr. John Millette, of the state board of regents.

———

Lewis A. Blackford, Sidney High School teacher and coach, was awarded a Master of Science degree in education at University of Dayton Sunday afternoon at the UD fieldhouse. Blackford, a 1959 graduate of Sidney High, earned his bachelor degree at Miami University, Oxford.

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 7, 1994

Albany, N.Y. (AP) – Howard Stern usually is willing to say anything. Now a judge stays if Stern really wants to be governor, he can’t clam up about his finances. Stern is running for governor on the Libertarian ticket. By law, he has until Aug. 30 to file a detailed financial disclosure form with the state.

———

Photo: Dr. Jennifer Casanova, a new family practice physician recruited by Wilson Memorial Hospital, reviews a patient’s chart with registered nurse Lynn Henman. Casanova, a native of the Philippines, began practicing Monday morning at Wilson’s County Medical Care office located at 107 W. Walnut St. in Anna.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org