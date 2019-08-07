GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting
By John Seewer
Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio’s Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio needs to do more while balancing people’s rights to own firearms and have due process during a press conference Tuesday. He outlined a series of legislative actions he wants the Legislature to take up to address mental health and gun violence.
“We can come together to do these things to save lives,” DeWine said.
Protesters once again shouted “do something” — a refrain chanted during Sunday’s vigil honoring the victims — at DeWine at the start of his Tuesday announcement. One person yelled “shame on you” at DeWine while he was answering questions.
His calls for action could be an uphill battle for the Legislature, which has given little consideration this session to those and other gun-safety measures already introduced by Democrats. DeWine’s Republican predecessor, John Kasich, also unsuccessfully pushed for a so-called red flag law on restricting firearms for people considered threats.
DeWine said he has talked with legislative leaders and believes his proposals can pass.
Police say there was nothing in the Dayton shooter’s background to prevent him from buying the firearm used.
The shooting outside a strip of nightclubs early Sunday and another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas , during the past weekend left a combined total of 31 people dead and more than 50 injured in less than 24 hours.
Police have said 24-year-old Connor Betts was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire with an AR-15 style gun. If all of the magazines he had with him were full, which hasn’t been confirmed, he would have had a maximum of 250 rounds, said Police Chief Richard Biehl.
“To have that level of weaponry in a civilian environment is problematic,” Biehl added.
Betts had no apparent criminal record as an adult and police said there was nothing that would have prevented him from buying a gun. Ohio law bars anyone convicted of a felony as an adult, or convicted of a juvenile charge that would have been a felony if they were 18 or older, from buying firearms.
Two former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended during their junior year at Bellbrook High School after a hit list was found scrawled in a school bathroom. That followed an earlier suspension after Betts came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault, according to the two classmates, a man and a woman who are both now 24 and spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.
Others remembered how he tried to intimidate classmates.
“It’s baffling and horrible that somebody who’s been talking for 10 years about wanting to shoot people could easily, so easily, get access to a military grade weapon and that much ammo,” said Hannah Shows, a former high classmate who remembered seeing Betts look at people and imitate shooting at them.
“He was someone who enjoyed making people afraid,” she said.
Former Bellbrook High School classmate Addison Brickler rode the bus with Betts and said he taunted her regularly.
“He was the bully,” Brickler told the AP. “He used to make fun of me on the bus, talk about my weight, make me feel bad about myself. He would laugh and think it was funny, joke about it. We thought it was a normal thing.”
But the seemingly normal heckling turned scary one day when she said two police officers pulled Betts off their bus during her first few weeks of high school. When she arrived home that day, her mom sat her and her brother down to tell her the school principal had called — they had been named on Betts’ “hit list.”
Betts disappeared from the halls of Bellbrook High School. Students were offered counseling, teachers checked on kids, and extra police officers were on hand. Brickler said Betts later returned to the school.
Others that had encounters with Betts, however, painted a different picture.
Brad Howard told reporters in Bellbrook on Sunday that he knew Betts from preschool through their high school graduation.
“Connor Betts that I knew was a nice kid. The Connor Betts that I talked to, I always got along with well,” Howard said.
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools wouldn’t comment and refused to release information about Betts, citing legal protections for student records.
Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said he and his officers had no previous contact with Betts and weren’t aware of any history of violence. Sugarcreek Township police said the only records they have on Betts are from a 2015 traffic citation. They noted without further explanation that Ohio law allows sealed juvenile court records to be expunged after five years or when the person involved turns 23.
Still unknown is whether Betts targeted any of the victims , including his 22-year-old sister, Megan, the youngest of the dead.
“It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but it’s also hard to believe that he didn’t recognize it was his sister, so we just don’t know,” Biehl said.
Authorities identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.
Of the more than 30 people injured in Ohio, at least 14 had gunshot wounds; others were hurt as people fled, city officials said. Eleven remained hospitalized Monday, Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said.
While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely. It all happened within 30 seconds, before police officers stationed nearby fatally shot Betts.
Any attempt to suggest a motive so early in the investigation would be irresponsible, Biehl said.
The El Paso and Dayton killings have contributed to 2019 being an especially deadly year for mass killings in the U.S.
A database by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University shows that there have been 23 mass killings so far this year, claiming the lives of 131 people. By comparison, 140 people died in mass killings in all of 2018. The database tracks every mass killing in the country dating back to 2006.
President Donald Trump said he wanted Washington to “come together” on legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, but he gave no details. Previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The Democrat-led House has passed a gun control bill that includes fixes to the nation’s firearm background check system, but it has languished in the Senate.
___
Associated Press writers Julie Carr Smyth and Kantele Franko in Columbus, Amanda Seitz in Chicago and Robert Bumsted in Dayton contributed.
___
Find complete AP coverage of recent mass shootings here: https://apnews.com/Shootings
SIDNEY — The mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend has Americans calling for action to stop these incidents from happening.
“I was pleasantly surprised to hear the information the governor (Mike DeWine) put out this (Tuesday) morning,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart during his weekly interview. “He has some decent ideas. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies know that mental illness plays a part in these shootings. Mental illness, drugs and alcohol are all red flags.”
DeWine proposed legislatures to pass laws requiring background checks for almost all gun sales and allow courts to restrict firearms access for people who are perceived as threats (see sidebar story).
“The background checks would be on sales from one person to another, except for family members,” said Lenhart. “It takes guts to do this (proposed legislation). We’ll have to wait and see what the legislators do with it.”
Lenhart said law enforcement around the nation received a bulletin from the FBI because they are worried about copycat shooters.
“They’ve asked us all to be alert,” said Lenhart. “We are also asking our residents to be alert.”
There are three things — run, hide, fight — a person should do if they are at the site of an active shooter, said Lenhart.
“When you walk into a building or an outside venue such as a sports arena, always have your escape plan in mind,” he said. “Leave your valuables behind if you have to run. Help people around you if possible. Find a safe position and call 911.”
If you hide, he said, be sure to be out of the shooter’s view. Silence your cellphone so it doesn’t alert the shooter to your location.
“Your absolute last resort is to fight,” said Lenhart. “Use anything and everything to stop the shooter. You have to be committed to stopping him or her. The bottom line — in a desperate situation — you’re buying time for others.”
Most mass shooting incidents, he said, are over in 5 minutes.
“We have tip lines that people can use to call us if they’re heard or seen a possible situation developing,” said Lenhart. “Call the police if you hear or see something.”
Lenhart said there’s a Mass Attack in Public Places which shares statistics from 2017.
• 100 percent of the shooters are male and the average age is 35.
• 54 percent of the shooters are doing illegal drugs.
“And many of them have some form of criminal charges in their past,” he said.
Seven percent of active shooters are stopped by bystanders, said Lenhart. The police stop 18 percent of them while another 25 percent of active shooters die by suicide. The remainder, he said, get away from the area after the shooting.
Of the mass killings in 2017, 82 percent were committed with a firearm and of those incidents, 43 percent involved illegal guns. Eleven percent of mass killings were done by vehicles, while 7 percent involved knives.
Fifty percent of workplace shootings, said Lenhart, are motivated by grievances against a fellow employee or company or deal with domestic violence. The other 50 percent of shootings are related to mental health issues.
“We need everyone’s help in the community so we don’t end up with a situation like there was in Dayton and El Paso,” said Lenhart. “If you hear something, report it to us. If you hear someone talking about violence, we need to know it.”
Lenhart said he has visited the Oregon district in Dayton and has many friends and relatives who visit the area.
“This is the seventh anniversary of arming teachers and and having deputies in schools in Sidney and Shelby County,” said Lenhart. “I wish we didn’t have to do that but we decided to put our shoulder to the wheel and protect our citizens. We’ll continue to do this until the state and federal government decides to do something about active shooters.”
On a different note Lenhart said during the Shelby County Fair, his deputies and reserve officers — using their own money — handed out coupons for ice cream to exhibitors in the Junior Fair.
“They handed out 600 coupons for cones,” said Lenhart. The coupons were redeemed at the Dairy Boosters ice cream stand.
The writer conducts a weekly interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.