SFD investigates Linden Ave. fire

SIDNEY — A Tuesday evening house fire at 330 Linden Ave. is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

According to a press release from Sidney Fire, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 9:52 p.m., Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 330 Linden Ave. on the report of a structure fire.

During the response, Sidney Police officers confirmed heavy smoke and fire at the single-story single-family residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home had heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor window of a northeast side window. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly using a transitional attack. Crews also performed a search of the first floor and basement to confirm that the residence was unoccupied.

DP&L and Vectren were called to the scene to secure the utilities to the structure.

A box-alarm was called, which provided additional manpower and equipment from all off-duty personnel, along with units from Anna, Port Jefferson, and Lockington Fire Departments. Perry Port Salem provided EMS coverage. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation during the firefighting operations.

The house received fire, smoke and water damage throughout the structure.

Damage is estimated at $45,090 to the structure, and $0 to the contents.

According to the Shelby County Auditor’s website, the unoccupied home is owned by Ruth E. Halpin trustee.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Investigation Unit.