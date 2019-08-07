Newspaper seeks recipes

SIDNEY — Recipes are now being accepted for the Sidney Daily News’ 35th annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook.

The popular cook-off to determine the contest winners will be Oct. 5.

Home cooks and bakers may submit recipes in six categories for inclusion in the cookbook, which will be distributed in the Nov. 23 edition of the Sidney Daily News and available for purchase after that date.

Four finalists in each category will be asked to prepare their dishes for expert judges to sample at the Crossroads in Hardin during the cook-off. Category winners will be awarded $50 cash prizes that day. A best-of-the-best winner, to be selected from among the category winners, will take home the grand prize of $250.

Cooks may enter up to three recipes in each of the six categories. All recipes must be typed or legibly hand-printed. Illegible entries will be discarded. Entries must include the names of the dishes, the categories they’re submitted in, complete lists of ingredients and instructions, and the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the submitters.

Cooks who want their recipes included in the cookbook, but who do not want to compete in the contest, should so indicate on their submissions.

Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365. Recipes will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 30.

The categories are as follows:

• Main dishes: meats, casseroles, soups — the entrees that anchor a meal.

• On the Side: Vegetables, potatoes, exotic grains and more make a plate look pretty and a meal tasty.

• No Pressure Here: The reintroduction of the pressure cooker (InstaPot) has hit the nation by storm. What’s your favorite meal, side dish, dessert or other recipe to fix in the pressure cooker?

• Desserts: Pies, cakes, cookies, puddings, gelatins, ice cream — it’s just not a meal without something yummy to top it off.

• Bicentennial Heritage: In conjunction with Shelby County’s 200 birthday, we’re looking for family recipes that have been handed down generation to generation. If there’s a story behind the recipe, please include it with the recipe.

• My Favorite Beverages: Do you have a secret recipe for hot chocolate? Or a favorite drink — alcoholic or nonalcoholic — that you serve at family gatherings?

For information, call 937-538-4822.