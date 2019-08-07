Botkin’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Under the supervision of Shelby County Deputy Rod Robbins, K-9 Yago takes down Ben Auderhaar during a demonstration at Botkins’ National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Shelby County Deputy Rod Robbins explains some of the commands he uses with his K-9 Yago during National Night Out in Botkins on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Jaxon Cornell, 3, of Botkins, is excited to check out the controls of a fire truck during National Night Out in Botkins on Tuesday, Aug. 6.. Jaxon is the son of Chris and Linsey Cornell.

Kids watch as Care Flight lands at the Botkins National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Whitney Knief, left to right, of Jackson Center, learns about the positive aspects of Safe Haven Inc. and Samaritan Works Inc. at a table maintained by Tricia Stemen and Trina Frasure , both of Sidney, during National Night Out in Jackson Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Joe Mahan, left to right, and Rick March, Jackson Center Police Officers, serve burgers to Carlee Swaney,13, of Jackson Center, during National Night Out in Jackson Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Carlee is the daughter of Ben and Amy Swaney.

Kids play a game of tug-of-war during National Night Out in Jackson Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Jason Meyer, 8, son of Mindy Copeland, of Sidney, pretends to drive the cruiser as Trooper Tyler Ray, of Piqua Post of the ohio Highway Patrol, watches during National Night Out in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Officer Nick Zimmer plays with his K-9 Kash while parents and children watch and wait their turn to pet Kash during National Night Out in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Sidney Detective Mark Brunson goes down in a dunk tank during National Night Out in Sidney on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Ben OՒeilly, 14, of Jackson Center, tries to upset the orange cone with a fire hose in a skill building exercise set up by the Jackson Center Fire Department during National Night Out in Jackson Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7. Ben is the son of Michael McClellan and Elizabeth Taylor, both of Jackson Center. Ross Ludwig, left, 16, helps control the fire hose while Joe Bodenmiller gives instruction to Ben. Bodenmiller and Ludwig are members of the Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Dept. Ross is the son of Ryan and Sue Ludwig. All are from Jackson Center.