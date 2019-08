2019 Oktoberfest button unveiled

A close-up of the 2019 Minster Oktoberfest button.

Holding this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Leon Mertz, Button House Chair, Dennis Kitzmiller, New Bremen Mayor, and Jeff Watercutter, Minster Oktoberfest President. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The button design winner is Garrett Hogenkamp, of Minster, son of Scott and Shelly Hogenkamp.