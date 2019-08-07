ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, through Aug. 10, 2019.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Meetings concerning the Fort Rowdy Gathering will be held every Thursday in August at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The August 29 meeting will be held at Covington Community Park. Meetings are open to the public.

• Maplewood United Methodist Church will be holding Vocational Bible School for children ages Pre-K to 5th grade on Thursdays, August 1 and 8. VBS begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. A light supper will be provided. For questions and to register call the church office at 596-8155.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens August 1 for homeschooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• An ACT Prep Workshop is available at the Robinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Sessions cover English, reading, math, and sceince and include information on time management and content-specific material. Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Knoxville Library will be closed for renovation from Aug. 6 to 31. Patrons can visit other locations or visit www.auglaizelibraries.com. Library cards will work at Wapakoneta, New Bremen, Minster, Waynesfield and Cridersville locations. Library card numbers and PINs can be used to try the digital collection.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in August. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in August, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

FRIDAY , AUG. 9

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for August from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

• The Lake Improvement Association will host its 19th annual Bar Stool Open at the bars on Grand Lake St. Marys. The four-person team miniature golf tournament features stops at 12 different lake bars, a T-shirt contest, a pontoon/boat decorating contest and a photo contest. Tee time is at 9 a.m.; cost is $120 per team ($100 per team for early bird registration by Aug. 3). Teams can arrive by land or by sea, and the event will be held rain or shine. A prize party will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at Celina Eagles. Teams can register at any participating bar: Celina Eagles, Celina Moose, Shoreline Grill, Shingle Shack, It’s It, Shockers, Behm’s, Sunnyside Inn, Bayview Pub, Rustic Haven, Duckfoot’s Bar & Grill and South Shore Sportsman’s Club.

For more information, visit https://lakeimprovement.com/event/bar-stool-open-2019.

• Piqua will host “Down A River, Down A Beer” from 6 to 10 p.m. Event will include a beer tasting featuring 99 craft beers and river fire rings.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

• Auglaize County Public Library will host “Coding for Youth,” for children interested in coding at 10:30 a.m. Sign ups are free and the library’s IT Service Manager will walk them through different examples of coding websites as well as different apps used for coding. Limited to 10 kids per session. Laptops provided.

• “Marble Run Mania” will be hosted at the Auglaize County Public Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children five years of age and older are invited to build their own track system and have marble races.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be hosting a crafting session all day for children going back to school. Come and make a magnet gift for your new teacher.

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

• The Piqua Library will be hosting a “Read It, Watch It” event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Augusts’ book is “True Story: Murder, Memoir, Mea Culpa” by Michael Finkle.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be hosting a crafting session at 1 p.m. for teens and tweens to make a reusable paint chip calendar.

• The Shelby County Genealogical Soceity will be hosting program “Talking to the Dead” presented by Debbie Carder Mayes. The program teaches how to find and use records pertaining to an ancestor’s death, where and how to find those records, and what can be found in the records about the ancestor. Program will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney, at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

• Wilson Health Auxiliary is teaming up with K&J’s Ice Cream to raise money for the Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. The fund offers five $500 scholarships to students pursuing healthcare-related degrees. Monetary donations can be made in the main entrance lobby of Wilson Health from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and ice cream sundaes will be given to donors.

• The Upper Valley Medical Center will be holding a free blood pressure and blood glucose check from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the circulation desk of the Piqua Library.

• Learn internet and computer basics at the “Internet 101: The Basics” workshop at the Piqua Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Workshop will be held at the second floor computers. Register by calling 937-440-3465 and ask for Barb or email barbara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• “Portals to Piqua’s Past” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Library. This month’s topic is Cibil War Piqua Units.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be hosting “Kindergarten Kickstart” for all children attending kindergarten in the fall. Sign up to meet new friends, practice kindergarten skills, and listen to a story. Sessions will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.