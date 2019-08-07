Relay for Life raises more than $123,000

SIDNEY—Relay for Life of Shelby County raised $123,372.73 of their $140,000 goal.

The top 10 teams that raised the most money were Team Airstream, raising $27,390.37; Ferguson Construction, raising $12,191; A Team (American Trim), raising $11,941.26; Connection Point Church, raising $10,614.25; Sidney First United Methodist Church, raising $6,982; Team PECA, raising $4,687.50; Team Alex, raising $3,615.50; Cancer Crusaders, raising $3500.96; CureSeekers, raising $3,483.50; and A Family Affair, raising $3,183.62.

Although Relay for Life of Shelby County didn’t reach their goal at their relay on Aug. 2-3, teams and members of the community still have until Aug. 19 to raise money. For information on how to donate, contact Deb Kaufman at 937-726-3647 or any team captain.

“It was an awesome relay,” Kaufman said. “We celebrated with the survivors, remembered those lost or still fighting with the luminaria ceremony and vowed to fight back to raise even more money to fight cancer. Without the help of all the team captains, teams, survivors, committee, family, friends, co-workers and more, we couldn’t have raised what we raised.”

This years’ relay had 168 registered survivors participating, and countless members of the community coming out in support.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.om

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

