125 years

Thursday, August 8, 1894

Capt. E.E. Nutt, department commander of the Ohio G.A.R, went to Defiance today to participate in the Centennial celebration of the building of Fort Defiance by General Anthony Wayne. He was accompanied by his wife.

———

The Prohibition Congressional convention met in the assembly room of the court house this morning. On the nomination of a candidate the names of T.M. Hailman, of Darke County, and George C. Enders, of Shelby County, were presented. The ballot was taken and resulted in Hailman receiving nine votes and Enders 17.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 8, 1919

Chief of Police O’Leary has issued a warning to all drivers of delivery trucks about the city. He says that considerable complaint has been made of speeding and driving with cut-outs open. This must be stopped, the chief says, or arrests and prosecutions will follow.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 8, 1944

Approximately 300 applications from the 2,500 service men and women for ballots to vote in the general election have been received by the Shelby County Board of Elections, Robert F. Kaser, deputy clerk said today. Of this number about 100 requests have come directly from the servicemen, while the other 200 have been requested by parents or some relative.

———

County Health Commissioner L.E. Traul said today that no cases of infantile paralysis have been reported in Shelby County. At the same time, noting the increase in the number of cases throughout the state, he urged each individual in the community to take every precaution to keep it out of this section.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 8, 1969

COLUMBUS – The state Senate Tuesday approved a proposed $500,000 appropriation of the Neil Armstrong Aerospace Museum at Wapakoneta, honoring the first man to walk on the moon.

Appointment and acceptance by Robert Sargeant, president of the Sidney Tool and Die Co., as general chairman of the 1969-70 Shelby County United Fund campaign was announced today by William Leighty, UF president. In accepting the appointment Sargeant said, “We need the entire community to join in this year’s campaign and put it over the top.”

25 years ago

Thursday, August 8, 1994

Photo: Residents of the Fort Loramie Local School District went to Fort Loramie High School Tuesday night to greet the new school superintendent Peter Guerrera. Talking during the reception are Gretchen Eilerman; Susan Guerrera, wife of the superintendent; Jim Eilerman and the Eilerman’s daughter, Beth, 13.

———

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After 14 years, The Outlaw and the tax man are square. Country music legend Willie Nelson said his tax bill, which once ballooned to $32 million, has been paid off for a mere $16.7 million after years of negotiations. “We signed all the papers, so everything is back to even again,” Nelson said in today’s Tennessean newspaper.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

