Remembering the past

Brady Lumbatis, 12, son of Wayne and Deb Lumbatis, of Sidney, won an outstanding of the day for his woodworking project at the Ohio State Fair. He is a member of the Successful 4-H Club. He made a wooden frame for a photo from 1946 or 1957 which shows all the farmers lined up who helped another farmer who was down on his luck. the photograph was taken by the barns at the Jim Fieberger Jr.’s house.

This is a close-up of the frame Brady Lumbatis made for the 1946 or 1947 photograph of area farmers.