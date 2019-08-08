Eliza Gariety, 14, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia, won outstanding of the day and a clock trophy with her Look Great for Less 4-H project at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club.

Eliza Gariety, 14, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia, won outstanding of the day with her Designed by Me 4-H project at the Ohio State Fair. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club.