State fair winners

Elizabeth Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the Champion White Face Cross Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Elizabeth competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win the honor. Brian Reilly, of Shullasburg, Wisconsin, judged the competition. Show Coat Solutions, Wallen Club Lambs, Gut Candy, Shatto Show Cattle and Limbarger Show Stock OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsors purchased the lamb for $2,000 at the market lamb sale. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jason and Heather Shatto and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club. Pictured with Elizabeth is Kaitlyn Stillion, Ohio Lamb and Wool queen, the buyers and family representatives.

Elizabeth Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the Reserve Champion Southdown Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. Elizabeth competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win the honor. Tim and Linda Huffman and OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors, Marketing Advantage Sale sponsors purchased the lamb for $1,565 at the market lamb sale. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jason and Heather Shatto and a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club. Pictured with Elizabeth is Kaitlyn Stillion, Ohio Lamb and Wool queen, the buyers and family representatives.

Madison Shatto, of Fort Loramie, exhibited the Champion Oxford Market Lamb at the 2019 Ohio State Fair. She competed against 273 exhibitors with 699 market lambs to win the honor. Brian Reilly, of Shullasburg, Wisconsin, judged the competition. Amstutz Show Lambs OSIA LEAD Council, Banner Booster Program sponsors Marketing Advantage Sale Sponsors purchased her lamb for $1,565 at the fair’s market lamb sale. Shown with Madison is Kaitlyn Stillion, Ohio Lamb and Wool queen, the buyers and family representatives.