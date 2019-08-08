Fair Haven’s ribbon cutting set for Monday

SIDNEY – The culmination of years of work on behalf of Fair Haven Shelby County Home’s management and its partners is nearly complete; the nursing home’s new addition is now set for an official ribbon cutting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Fair Haven, on behalf of the Shelby County commissioners, is inviting the public to the grand opening after a long period of inspections and surveys is complete. Residents will move into the new addition on the next day.

The new addition will add 66 private rooms to the facility and an additional four semi-private‚ companion suites, designed with couples in mind. Some of the private rooms are designed for specialized resident needs, and a number of the rooms have patio access to the courtyard.

Fair Haven has been planning the new addition since 2015 and took as much time as necessary to plan out every conceivable detail to try to prevent late changes that come with addition, unnecessary costs. Construction began in late March 2018 and took a year to complete.

Because of the status as a nursing home, Fair Haven is subject to more inspections and surveys than other construction projects. That process takes longer than average to receive clearance for occupancy, and Fair Haven completed all these inspections in compliance with the authorities, and is now ready to call this addition home.

Fair Haven's new addition is now set for an official ribbon cutting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. Courtesy photo

By Lee Jones For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is the assistant administrator of Fair Haven Shelby County Home. He is also a former Sidney Daily News intern.

