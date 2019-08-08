Break-in accomplice nets 3 years in prison in 2015 case

SIDNEY – A Piqua woman involved in burglarizing the home of a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy in 2015 has been ordered to serve three years in prison due to probation violations recently.

Judge James Stevenson also ordered incarceration directives to several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Piqua, was ordered to serve 36 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of complicity to burglary, a third-degree felony.

Morris failed drug tests in May, resulting in her community control sanctions to be lifted, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, 2017, Morris was jailed on a probation violation and ordered to enter the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center counseling facility in Lima.

On Oct. 5, 2015, Morris served as a lookout while four co-defendants entered the home of retired deputy Isaac Bollinger in Plattsville. Three males forcibly entered the Bollinger residence, assaulting him and breaking into a safe seeking cash. They reportedly told Bollinger his grandson owed him $100, and that’s what they wanted.

The report states deputies found Bollinger bleeding heavily from several places on his head. Bollinger said three men knocked on his door. He answered the knock, and the men forced their way in.

Bollinger pushed one of the men out, and another one struck him in the face. As Bollinger was trying to fend them off, he grabbed a chair in his living room to strike them. At that time, one of the men pulled a gun.

The four co-defendants are serving multiyear prison sentences in the case.

A Lima woman was sentenced to a year in prison for her probation violation.

Barbara Jean Hopson, 39, Lima, was ordered to the Marysville reformatory for 12 months after failing the probation guidelines. The original charge was aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on Oct. 15 in possession of fentanyl.

She failed to complete the Vivitrol and Amelia House Recovery Home programs.

Billy Eugene Gurney, 49, Dayton, was sentenced to 17 months on each of two counts of safecracking, both fourth-degree felonies, with the ODRC. The terms will be served consecutively, or one after the other.

Authorities discovered that on March 22, Gurney entered Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville and forced open two strongboxes, taking cash. On April 4, Gurney again broke into the church and took money. He was arrested later that day, also in possession of cocaine.

Christy Wilkins, 44, 1915 Shawnee Drive, was ordered to serve time in the Marysville facility on two charges. She received nine months for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and 180 days for attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She was arrested June 18, 2018, in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Carjacker get 11 months

Adrian L. Gregory, 33, 1224 Garfield Ave., was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

On Dec. 10, Gregory entered a Chevy Trailblazer parked at Sidney Foodtown, 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., with the engine running. He was arrested a short time later along southbound Interstate 75 south of Fair Road.

Two jury trials were held recently with one being dismissed.

Michael Roderick, 32, 306 Grove St., was found guilty of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony, due to a previous sex-offense conviction.

He failed to provide the address to the Sheriff’s Office on March 29. He was placed on an electronic ankle monitor while awaiting sentencing.

The jury trial case against Robert Williams, 40, at large, was dismissed without prejudice on a charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony.

In other cases:

• Matthew Larry Mulholland, 34, at large, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, during a recent hearing. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend a six-month sentence at sentencing.

• Arthur J. Bennett, 31, 220 E. Clay St., was sentenced to five years of community control. He was also ordered to successfully complete the counseling programs at WORTH or the Shelby House Recovery Home.

He was arrested with heroin on June 29, 2018.

• James Goings, 40, at large, entered a guilty plea on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, during a status conference. He was arrested Oct. 1 attempting to pass a fake bank note at a local business.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend community control and not charge Goings for failing to appear in court. He also will be ordered to pay restitution. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Kayla Snyder, 25, at large, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during her final pretrial. She was arrested on Feb. 4 with methamphetamine.

When sentenced she faces a maximum of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Other prison terms ordered

By Jim Painter For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

