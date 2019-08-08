A family friendly sport

Megan Heckler, 17, daughter of Jim and Carol Heckler, photographs Jadah McMillen, 15, and her sister Khia McMillen, 16, all of Sidney, both of children of Julie and Scott McMillen. The three Sidney High School soccer players had been getting their fall sport photos taken Thursday and took some time to take their own photos.

Megan Heckler, 17, daughter of Jim and Carol Heckler, photographs Jadah McMillen, 15, and her sister Khia McMillen, 16, all of Sidney, both of children of Julie and Scott McMillen. The three Sidney High School soccer players had been getting their fall sport photos taken Thursday and took some time to take their own photos. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN080919SocPhoto.jpg Megan Heckler, 17, daughter of Jim and Carol Heckler, photographs Jadah McMillen, 15, and her sister Khia McMillen, 16, all of Sidney, both of children of Julie and Scott McMillen. The three Sidney High School soccer players had been getting their fall sport photos taken Thursday and took some time to take their own photos. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News