Sidney man indicted in death of infant

SIDNEY – Ian Michael Thomas, the Sidney man accused of having caused the death of a 3-month-old infant, was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday on two charges.

The 21-year-old Thomas was charged with reckless homicide and endangering children, both third-degree felonies. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. He remains free on a $10,000 bond.

Authorities believe Thomas had a direct hand in the death of Daphney M. Jackson, who died of a fractured skull, according to Sidney Police.

Online court records noted that Thomas “violated a duty of care of an infant child” when he fell asleep with the child on his lap. He allegedly allowed the child fall to floor, causing serious injury leading to the death. Authorities said Thomas failed to seek medical care following the mishap.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday police and emergency workers were called to 530 S. Main Ave. in regards to an infant not breathing. Upon arrival of first responders, it was discovered that Daphney was unresponsive and not breathing.

The report indicates CPR had been started by citizens who were in the area of the home. The infant was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics. After arrival to Wilson Health and medical treatment began, Daphney succumbed.

Investigators from the Sidney Police Department and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office responded to investigate the infant’s death. Following an autopsy, investigators learned the cause of the child’s death was a direct result of a fractured skull.

Detectives soon learned the injury occurred at the infant’s residence at 307 N. Miami Ave. The infant’s mother, Taylor Mercedes Olding, drove Daphney to her babysitter’s residence at 530 S. Main Ave. for assistance.

Timmons, who also lives at the 307 N. Miami Ave., was arrested on charges of causing Daphney’s death. The infant was the daughter of Olding and Nathaniel Jackson, of Piqua.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

By Jim Painter For The Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

