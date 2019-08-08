Council learns Danone will pay less taxes to school district

MINSTER — Danone North America will pay less in a compensation agreement to Minster School District following the Tuesday night meeting of the Minster Council.

Village Administrator Don Harrod said a recent re-evaluation of a Dannon expansion project had dropped the value of the expansion from an estimated $24 million down to $17 million. As part of an Enterprise Zone agreement, Dannon had agreed last year to pay Minster Schools $173,000 per year in lieu of property taxes. With the new evaluation, the amount Dannon pays to the school district drops to $99,000.

In personnel action, the council agreed to hire Caleb Gladhill as a part-time auxiliary police officer filling in for other officers on leave. Also, they promoted village employee Amy Seigel to full time status.

In his report to council, Harrod said Helms and Sons Excavating continues to make good progress on the Second Street project. They continue to work on the underground utilities between Frankfort Street and Lincoln Street. A tentative schedule has been established which includes having the underground work finished west of Lincoln Street by Aug. 8; curb work completed in this section starting August 20th; sidewalk and driveway approach work between Sept. 6 and the 21; and pavement being placed between Frankfort Street and Lincoln Street between Sept. 10 and 13.

He also said Buehler Asphalt has completed the 2019 minor street resurfacing program. Pavement was placed on Ohio street the week of July 22 and on Seventh Street on July 29. They will be coming back at a later date to repave the intersection of Fourth and Main Street.

Harrod said progress was made on building the new Northwest Electrical Substation with the delivery and set up of the switch-house and the substation transformer. Crews will begin installation of the tread-way boxes and the ground grid. Steel structures are scheduled to be delivered in September.

Finally, he reported that the recent required Ohio EPA tests for lead and copper in village water resulted in levels below EPA detection levels.

In other action, council agreed to:

• Donate $2500 to the Animal Resource Foundation, a group which does a capture, neuter, and release program for feral cats in the village.

• Allow the Octoberfest Committee to use Octoberfest Park in 2019 for the festival. Additionally, it was emphasized that dogs are prohibited on the grounds during the festival. Police chief David Friend said the department will enforce the no-dog rule.

• Approve invoices of $981,228.50 for the month.

• A second reading of resolution to approve the Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District’s amended Solid Waste Management plan.

