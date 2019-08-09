125 years

Friday, August 9, 1894

P.J. Sherer has moved his barber shop from the basement of the Piper building to the room over Val Lee’s liquor store.

———

The Sidney Fire Department held its third annual picnic at the fairgrounds yesterday afternoon. The fire laddies were joined by their families and friends. About 500 people were present during the afternoon and evening. The dining hall was used for dancing and tables were placed in the shade for the games.

———

Water is getting scarce and many of our farmers are hauling water for their stock.

100 years ago

Friday, August 9, 1919

With the discontinuance of passenger car service on the Minster and Loramie electric line by the Western Ohio, it is announced that freight car service will be continued for a short time. It was also announced that the New Bremen bank, which owns the road, has refused an offer made by the citizens of Fort Loramie to pay running expenses if the bank would continue the service.

75 years ago

Friday, August 9, 1944

Sidney Recreation and Ross will battle it out for the Shelby County softball championship when they tangle at Harmon field this evening. In the semi-final contests last night, Recreation ousted Sidney Dairy 9 to 0 behind the no hit pitching of “Ade” Francis, while Ross was eliminating Sidney Tool 3 to 1.

———

Purchase of the stock and real estate of the Colonial Filling station, corner of North Walnut Avenue and Poplar Street, by Theodore Althoff was announced today. The purchase was made from Dewey Earl.

———

Mrs. Charles Benjamin, Jr., Mrs. Fred L. Griffis and Mrs. George Small will return home tomorrow from Lake Forest, Ill., where they have been attending the Christenson Music School to take a course in special choral work.

50 years ago

Friday, August 9, 1969

Approximately 4800 pupils are expected to be enrolled when the Sidney City Schools open for the 1969-70 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 3, Supt. Roger McGee has estimated. In announcing plans for the new year, McGee noted that it will see the full implementation of the Middle School program in the local system. “Our elementary schools will be composed of grades kindergarten through five; our middle school program will be grades six through eight, the ninth grade will be added to the high school, the superintendent pointed out.

25 years ago

Friday, August 9, 1994

Mearl Hodges has begun work as the new pastor of Houston Congregational Christian Church. He has served as executive director of Alpha Community Center in Sidney, and will continue to do that as he leads the Houston church on a part-time basis.

———

KETTLERSVILLE – Kettlersville Village Council on Tuesday night moved closer to taking possession of the vacant elementary school building in the town. Council voted unanimously to authorize that a letter be sent to the Anna Board of Education as an “official acknowledgement of intent” to accept the building.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

