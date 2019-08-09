New barbecue business booming in New Bremen

NEW BREMEN – Hog Wild BBQ’s owner jokingly said if things get much busier, he might have to quit his day job earlier than planned.

Owners Dane and Brenda Cook said business in New Bremen has been brisk since their grand opening July 10. Carryouts are their specialty, although there are a few seats inside the store.

Specializing in Southern-influenced brisket, chicken, ribs and pulled pork, Dane Cook said their lunch special that day, smoked brisket sandwich topped with macaroni and cheese, was selling out quickly.

Hog Wild BBQ is located next to the Sunoco at 4968 State Route 66 and can be found on Facebook. Its hours are Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dane Cook said he and his wife make everything from scratch. He said his wife does the sides, some of them familiar favorites like coleslaw, but also collard greens, reflecting the Southern influence.

The Cooks were in the restaurant business years ago in Florida, but Dane Cook said it was his own personal interest in smoking meats that resulted in their current business.

“When we moved here years ago, I started smoking meats for friends and family,” he said. “The smoker got bigger, and when I started taking samples to work, people were telling me I should sell the stuff.”

Not only does he do meat rubs, but he and his wife have their own special sauce recipes. She likes her Carolina sauce’s more vinegary tang while he favors his Chipotle Honey’s spicier taste. Both agreed the Sriracha Bourbon sauce is also excellent.

Cook, a former New Bremen coach for 23 years, said their goal is similar to what he told his teams, which was “Plan to get better a little bit everyday.” He thanked the community for its robust support.

