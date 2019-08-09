Anna High School class of 1974 celebrates 45th reunion

ANNA—On Aug. 3, 2019 the Anna High School class of “1974” celebrated their 45th class reunion. A total of 23 members of the class and their spouses / significant others gathered at Earls Island Pavilion on Fort Loramie Lake for a fun evening of reconnecting with old friends. The class enjoyed a beautiful evening overlooking the lake scene with the ambiance of a campfire while reminiscing numerous high school memories, looking through class yearbooks and other memorabilia including an “in progress” photo layout of the current $20,000,000 construction renovation of the Anna School.

A moment of silence was held for deceased members of the class. Other highlights of the evening included a reading of the “class prophecy” (written in 1974), followed by a group session of answering high school trivia questions submitted by the attending classmates. An organizing committee was selected for the upcoming 50th class reunion in 2024 and everyone is looking forward to meeting and reminiscing again with lifelong friends.