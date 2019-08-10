125 years ago

Saturday, August 10, 1894

The Sebastian-May Co. is putting in a Gould and Eberhart latest pattern 22 inch automatic gear cutter. This machine was awarded the first premium at the World’s Fair.

About 40 wheelmen, with their wheels beautifully decorated, participated in the lantern parade of the Valley City Cycling Club last evening. The beautiful effect of the parade was partially lost by the inability of the wheelmen to keep their Chinese lanterns lighted.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 10, 1919

The Chickering store on the west side of the square has been moved from the room in the Wagner House block to the Weingartner building, formerly occupied by the White Front. The new location has undergone a complete change during the past several weeks, including a new front entrance.

There will be a meeting of those interested in the Farmers’ Elevator Co. at Swanders on Monday evening, at which a permanent organization will be completed and bylaws for the organization presented.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 10, 1944

Back of the three-hit pitching of Ade Francis and aided by Dick Flanagan’s powerful bat, the Sidney Recreation annexed the county softball championship last night downing Ross Products 6 to 0.

Four hundred and nine persons went through the blood center during the two days it was in Sidney earlier this week. Of this number 339 persons were accepted with that number of pints being obtained. Despite the heat and vacations, the bank was the most successful ever conducted locally.

Now it can be told! Marine Pvt. Lowell M. Shatto was a member of the honor guard for President Roosevelt during his stay in San Diego, prior to going to Pearl Harbor for his strategy conference. In a letter to his brother, Gale Shatto, the marine said he also “petted the President’s dog, Falla.”

50 years ago

Saturday, August 10, 1969

Darrell Lawrence Brautigam was awarded the degree of doctor of optometry at the Ohio State University spring commencement. Dr. Brautigam is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Brautigam of Sidney, and a 1963 graduate of Fairlawn High School. He is moving to Atlanta, Ga. to open a practice this month.

Work is under way on a new maintenance garage for the Ohio Department of Highways’ Division 7 at Sidney. Three firms hold contracts for the $675,000 structure. Being built at the rear of the Division 7 office building on State Route 29 at the north edge of Sidney, the garage will be used for the upkeep of trucks and other equipment which serve the nine counties in the division.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 10, 1994

The United Way Board of Directors approved a campaign goal of $825,000 at a meeting on July 20. The United Way drive benefits 20 local community agencies and county programs. The chief volunteer officer/board president is Michael Staudt, attorney. Staudt is serving his second year as board president. Ralph F. Keister, attorney with Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk, will lead 140 volunteers in this major charitable fund-raising event in Shelby County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

