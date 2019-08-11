Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for Zenith Award

SIDNEY – For 29 consecutive years, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce has presented its Zenith Award annually to individuals who have dedicated themselves to a lifetime of community service to Shelby County.

The award originated in 1990 and has been presented to such distinguished volunteers as William McMillen, Don Fogt, Don Bensman, Harry Faulkner, Robert Zielsdorf, Robert Burns, John Garmhausen, Patrick Milligan, Herb Schlater, Ralph Bornhorst, Rich Wallace, Ralph Keister, Mike Puckett, Tom Francis, Bruce Boyd, Bob Sargeant, Sandy Shoemaker, Ken Schlater, Doug Stewart, Lisa Alvetro, Roger Lentz, Priscilla Wilt, Ed Borchers, Tom Boecker, Mick Given, John Dunlap, Doug Barhorst, Tom Middleton and Cindy Helman.

The criteria for nomination includes, but is not limited to, activity in service groups, leadership efforts, philanthropy, community causes championed, civic participation and overall volunteer commitment.

The Chamber is accepting nominations for the 2019 award. Individuals should submit a nomination to the Chamber offices not later than Sept. 1.

A formal Zenith Award nomination form can be acquired by contacting Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, at 492-9122 or by e-mail to jraible@sidneyshelbychamber.com. Nomination forms also can be downloaded from the Chamber website at www.sidneyshelbychamber.com/zenith-award.html.

The 2019 Zenith Award recipient will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Membership dinner in February 2020.