Bikers leave Sharp’s Bar & Grill at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 to start the Wilson Health Hope Thru Hospice Ride. A D.J. played music as people gathered at Sharp’s Bar & Grill and a moment for prayer. Later in the day there was a 50/50 and raffle baskets were given out. Proceeds will go to Wilson Health Hospice. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN081319HospiceRide.jpg Bikers leave Sharp’s Bar & Grill at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 to start the Wilson Health Hope Thru Hospice Ride. A D.J. played music as people gathered at Sharp’s Bar & Grill and a moment for prayer. Later in the day there was a 50/50 and raffle baskets were given out. Proceeds will go to Wilson Health Hospice.