White Oak Jamboree turns 50


Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move perform at the annual White Oak Jamboree located just south of Fort Loramie, on Saturday, Aug. 10. This was the events 50th anniversary.

Austin Siegel, of Fort Loramie, whips his shirt around in the air while standing in the front row watching Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move perform at the annual White Oak Jamboree located just south of Fort Loramie, on Saturday, Aug. 10. This was the events 50th anniversary. The Friday and Saturday event included mostly local bands such as Karma’s Pawn, Haywired, Saw Creek and Reflektion.


Fans attend the annual White Oak Jamboree located just south of Fort Loramie, on Saturday, Aug. 10. This was the events 50th anniversary. The Friday and Saturday event included mostly local bands such as Karma’s Pawn, Haywired, Saw Creek and Reflektion.


A drummer from Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move performs at the annual White Oak Jamboree located just south of Fort Loramie, on Saturday, Aug. 10. This was the events 50th anniversary. The Friday and Saturday event included mostly local bands such as Karma’s Pawn, Haywired, Saw Creek and Reflektion.


Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move perform at the annual White Oak Jamboree located just south of Fort Loramie, on Saturday, Aug. 10. This was the events 50th anniversary. The Friday and Saturday event included mostly local bands such as Karma’s Pawn, Haywired, Saw Creek and Reflektion.


