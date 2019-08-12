2 were flown to hospital after head-on crash

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a Monday morning head-on crash on state Route 33 near milepost 29 in Auglaize County.

According to an OSP press release, dispatch received a report of the two-vehicle serious injury crash on Monday, Aug. 12, at 5:06 a.m.

The initial investigation of the scene indicates a northbound 2004 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Troy Dempster, 50, of Huntsville, went left of center and hit a southbound 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Charlette Plapp, 54, of Waynesfield, head-on. Both drivers received serious injuries, the release said.

Dempster was flown to Grant Medical Center. Plapp was flown to St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Assisting agencies include the Wapakoneta Post of OSP, Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Township Fire and EMS, Indian Lake EMS, Life Flight, Med Flight, Russell’s Point Fire Department and ODOT.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol or drugs is not a suspected factor.