Newspaper seeks recipes

SIDNEY — Recipes are now being accepted for the Sidney Daily News’ 35th annual Harvest Holiday Cookbook.
The popular cook-off to determine the contest winners will be Oct. 5.
Home cooks and bakers may submit recipes in six categories for inclusion in the cookbook, which will be distributed in the Nov. 23 edition of the Sidney Daily News and available for purchase after that date.
Cooks may enter up to three recipes in each of the six categories. All recipes must be typed or legibly hand-printed. Illegible entries will be discarded. Entries must include the names of the dishes, the categories they’re submitted in, complete lists of ingredients and instructions, and the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the submitters.
Emailed recipes are preferred and can be sent to SDNrecipes@aimmediamidwest.com. Recipes in hard copy can be mailed or delivered to the Sidney Daily News, 1451 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, OH 45365. Recipes will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 30.
The categories are Main dishes: meats, casseroles, soups — the entrees that anchor a meal.
• On the Side: Vegetables, potatoes, exotic grains and more make a plate look pretty and a meal tasty.