St. Remy’s Hall blood drive set for Aug. 20

RUSSIA — Blood donors can support the St. Remy’s Hall community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 101 Remy St., Russia. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

St. Remy’s Hall blood drives in April and August are traditionally among the largest blood drives in Shelby County. In 2018 they totaled 354 donors, earning another CBC Platinum Award for topping 111 percent of collection goals. The St. Remy’s Knights of Columbus sponsor the blood drive and provide funding for hot sandwiches served to donors. About 40 church volunteers also bake a variety of homemade cookies for the Donor Café.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

All St. Remy’s Hall blood drives offer the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.