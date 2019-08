WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753; the holiday may affect this event.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

• Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. 419-733-5629.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.