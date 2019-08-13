Jordan named company commander

FORT HOOD, Tezas — Army Captain Parker Jordan, son of Mark and Kim Jordan, continues his military service as a company commander in the 3rd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

Jordan returned from his overseas tour as a Paratrooper in Germany to Fort Benning, GA in January of 2018 to complete the Maneuver Captains Career Course. Upon completion and certification, he was assigned to lead a M1 Abrams tank company at Fort Hood. Parker and his wife Diane currently reside in Killeen, Texas.

He is the son of Mark and Kim Jordan, of Sidney, and is a 2009 graduate of Sidney High School.