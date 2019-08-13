Officers receive SFD Life Saver Award

SIDNEY — Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo and Officer Andrew Shappie were honored Monday night with the Department of Fire & Emergency Services Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting.

Fire Chief Brad Jones, along with Assistant Chief Eric Barhorst, who nominated the officers, presented the fire department’s award for their actions on April 10, 2019, in saving an elderly man and his two dogs from his burning Old English Court home.

Jones told those in attendance, including several members of the fire and police departments, the purpose of the program is “to publicly and officially recognize members of the fire department and community who distinguish themselves by virtue of their actions or who otherwise have contributed to the success of the department or the safety of our citizens.”

The awards program, which he said was instituted in 1992, recognizes “acts of valor or other lifesaving actions, distinguished performance of commendable actions or activities, and individuals or organizational activities that benefit the department in carrying out its mission.”

“Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo, and Officer Andrew Shappie responded to the incident and all three went above and beyond the call of duty during this incident,” Jones said. “Without the actions of these dedicated police officers, Mr. (Galen) Urick would have still been inside (the home) upon the fire department arrival. These officers’ actions saved Mr. Urick’s life.”

Jones explained how the officers, who arrived several minutes before firefighters, removed the resident and dogs, and then re-entered the home without protective gear or water (to fight the fire) multiple times to gather priceless family pictures.

“The fire conditions above them within the attic space were severe, with the potential for interior conditions to deteriorate rapidly. Despite these conditions, and the potential danger to themselves they continued their efforts,” Jones said before playing the bodycam footage from two of the officer’s perspectives for those present Monday night.

Barhorst then handed each officer his Life Saver Award plaque, and the men received a standing ovation from the audience.

In other business, during council member comments, Janet Born shared that the public can purchase an ice cream sundae in the hospital’s lobby on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to support the scholarship committee. She also said she had been approached by residents who wished to see Dial-A-Ride running on Sundays to provide a way to church and lunch afterward.

Jones advised the fire department’s new ladder truck, ordered in January 2018, will be delivered this week and plans to display it out front of City Hall for council members observe before the next City Council meeting begins.

Cundiff also shared several upcoming events, and they are:

• Sidney’s version of the Amazing Race will be held downtown on Friday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.;

• Sock & Buskin Players will perform Disney’s Frozen Jr. at the Historic Sidney Theatre starting Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.;

• The 2019 Honor Our Veterans and First Responders at the Shelby County Fairgrounds will begin on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. The event will also be held Sunday, Aug. 18.;

• The Back to School Bash at the Salvation Army will be on Saturday, Aug. 17 at noon.

Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, from left, looks on as Officer Andrew Shappie shakes Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst’s hand, next to Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo and Fire Chief Brad Jones, after the officers were presented the fire department’s Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday night. The three officers were honored for their actions on April 10, 2019, in saving an elderly man and his two dogs from his burning Old English Court home. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_award.jpg Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, from left, looks on as Officer Andrew Shappie shakes Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst’s hand, next to Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo and Fire Chief Brad Jones, after the officers were presented the fire department’s Life Saver Award during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday night. The three officers were honored for their actions on April 10, 2019, in saving an elderly man and his two dogs from his burning Old English Court home. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

