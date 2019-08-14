NB Council approves equipment bids

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Village Council approved the large equipment bids for the new electrical substation at their meeting Monday night.

Seven contractors were selected to provide various pieces of equipment for a total cost of $1,783,014. Mayor Jeff Pape noted the final cost was lower than the original estimate. Other bids will go out for various parts of the estimated $6 million project.

Amy Speelman, village fiscal administrator, said that the village had received at least two bids for each of the seven parts of the large equipment project. Their general contractor GDP then analyzed the details of each bid, selecting the ones with the best quality of equipment.

A break-down of the contracts: the structures, A bussing, and switches contract was awarded to Tatman Electrical at a cost of $336,590. GE/Alstrom bid $74,700 to supply the two 69kVSF6 circuit breakers. Pepco bid $232,000 to supply three 69kVcircuit switches . WEG Transformers bid $618,950 for two 69-12.4 10MVA. Pepco bid 475,000 to supply vacuum reclosers . Siemens bid $173,880 for twelve 333kVA Voltage regulators. Meyers Controlled Power will be paid 4272,1004 for the power control center.

In related action to building the new substation, the Village approved the first reading of an ordinance requesting the transfer of approximately ¼ acre of from German Township to the Village. This plot is part of the Vorhees property to be used to build the new substation.

Pape also led a discussion on the possibility of obtaining canal land south of the village now currently owned by the state of Ohio. The mayor said an area between the village limits and state Route 119 would be available at no cost besides administrative costs. He plans to ask the state for more information about the transaction and the Village of Minster in case they might want to share in the acquisition.

Village Administrator Chris Dicke told council the village was close to getting new traffic signals installed at the intersections of state Route 66/state Route 274 and at the intersection of Main Street/state Route 274. She also said ODOT was in the process of installing new school traffic lights. The annual tree lottery was announced, with information available in the Village newsletter. Winners names will be drawn at Pumkinfest.

There also was some discussion between Dicke and Council on how to tear down the Vorhees property. The fire department will be contacted to find if they would like to use the house as a training exercise in fire fighting. The house is expected to be vacated by Oct. 1.

Council also approved a second reading of an ordinance levying assessments of the Front Street/Eastmoor Drive reconstruction project. Also approved was a second reading of a resolution approving the refuse contract with Maharg Inc. Passed and approved was the final reading of a resolution adopting the Auglaize County Solid Waste Management district plan. Council also approved transferring an additional $6,241.84 to the EMS fund to compensate for a clerical error.