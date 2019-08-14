Mock Turtle 5K, bike ride set for Aug. 31

FRYBURG — Two events are planned in conjunction with the annual Fryburg Homecoming.

The 10th annual 5K Mock Turtle Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Preregistration for the race is $20 which includes a T-shirt if it is postmarked by Aug. 19. Preregistration with no T-shirt is $10. Registration the day of the race is $15 and doesn’t include the T-shirt.

This is the second year for the new course for the race.

Awards and cash prizes will be given to the top men and women. Awards will be given to the top three runners in each age group.

Chip timing will be used for the race.

The fifth annual 25 Mile Mock Turtle Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, also. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. The course will start at St. John Church in Fryburg to St. Lawrence in Rhine, Immaculate Conception in Botkins and St. Joseph in Wapakoneta or any combination of routes.

Preregistration is $20, which includes a T-shirt if it is postmarked by Aug. 19. Preregistration without the T-shirt is $10. Registration the day of the race is $15 and doesn’t include the T-shirt.

To register online, visit www.cantstoprunningco.com.

Checks should be made payable to Fryburg Homecoming and mailed to Diane Davis, 15494 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta OH 45895.

For information on either race, contact Davis at DDavis@alandavisinsurance.com.