ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “On Golden Pond,” through Sept. 8. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Meetings concerning the Fort Rowdy Gathering will be held every Thursday in August at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The August 29 meeting will be held at Covington Community Park. Meetings are open to the public.

• The Miami County YMCA will be taking sign-ups for fall fitness classes for nonmembers on Aug. 15. Classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and include a cardio sculpt every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., cardio drumming every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., active stretch every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and sunrise yoga every friday from 6:40 to 7:30 a.m.

• A.B. Graham Center will host a Cruise-In on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all collector vehicales are welcome. In addition to food trucks there will be a flea market and music. A.B. Graham Center is located at 8025 East U.S. Rte. 36, Conover, OH 45317.

• The Piqua YWCA will be holding yoga classes for five weeks starting Monday, Aug. 19. Classes will run from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday. Class fees are $38 for the 5 week session or $12 per class. YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is also required. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 North Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.

• The International Harvester Scout Light Truck Show will be held Aug. 16 to 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S Co Rd 25A, Troy OH. Food Trucks will be present and a Bi-Plane ride will be available all weekend.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for homeschooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• An ACT Prep Workshop is available at the Robinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8. Sessions cover English, reading, math, and sceince and include information on time management and content-specific material. Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Knoxville Library will be closed for renovation from Aug. 6 to 31. Patrons can visit other locations or visit www.auglaizelibraries.com. Library cards will work at Wapakoneta, New Bremen, Minster, Waynesfield and Cridersville locations. Library card numbers and PINs can be used to try the digital collection.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in August. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in August, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in August. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

• The Piqua Public Library will host a book discussion from 10:15-11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room. August’s book is “Everything Here is Beautiful” by Mira T. Lee.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will host an evening story time beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• A stargazing event will be held at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum beginning 9 p.m. Event is free and open to the public. Details subject to change due to weather.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Teen Pancakes + PJs” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Teenagers are invited to have pancakes provided by the library staff before the school year begins. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

• The Piqua Public Library will host a Vegan Potluck from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room. Bring a vegan picnic dish to share. Anyone interested in attending can sign up on the library’s Facebook page.

• Mainstreet Piqua will host their fifth annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop at 6 p.m. Rubber ducks can be adopted at the Mainstreet Piqua office or online at mainstreetpiqua.com. Prizes are awarded to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and last lazy duck.

• Rock Piqua will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Lock Nine Riverfront Park with performance by Brother Believe Me. Event is free and open to the public.

• Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. will be performing a concert at the Hoover Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua at 8:15 p.m. Doors open a half hour before the performance and seating is first come, first serve.

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

• Cats on Holiday will be performing at the Steele Memorial Bandstand at Lakeside Chautauqua at 6 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will be hosting “View fron the Vista” from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn to identify birds and event is free and open to the public. Binoculars are available for use.

• The Troy Mayor’s Concert, “Pop Extravaganza,” will be held at 7 p.m at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. Event is free and open to the public.

MONDAY, AUG. 19

• Auglaize County Public Library will host a “Crafternoon for Adults.” Pre-registration required.

• “Paws to Read with Sadie” will be held at the Auglaize County Public Library with sessions beginning at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 6:45 p.m. Sadie is a trained therapy dog who loves stories.

• The New Bremen Public Library will be hosting “After School at the Library” at 3 p.m. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and LEGO free play.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a “Coding for Adults” program at 5 p.m. Limited 10 people per session. Laptops provided.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a “Coding for Adults” program at 1:30 p.m. Limited 10 people per session. Laptops provided.

• Lakeside’s Chautauqua Choir will present a concert at 8:15 p.m. at the Hoover Auditorium. The performance will present songs with the theme of “Sound Over All Waters.”

TUESDAY, AUG. 20

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a talent show for kids in grades pre-k through 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Individual and group performances welcome.

• Helen Welch & Friends will perform at the Hoover Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua at 8:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

• “Novels at Night with Angie” will be held at the Piqua Public Library from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room. August’s book is “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni.

• The Special Consensus will perform a bluegrass concert at 8:15 p.m. at the Hoover Auditorium at Lakeside Chautauqua.

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

• Jonathan Kingham and Ryan Shea will perform a concert at 8:15 p.m. at Lakeside Chautauqua’s Hoover Auditorium.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

• Lakeside Chautauqua will present An Acoustic Evening with Al Stewart at 8:15 p.m. at the Hoover Auditorium.