125 years

Thursday, August 15, 1894

Yesterday afternoon the county commissioners and the children’s home committee examined the plans furnished by Herman Haerlein, the landscape gardener, and compared them with the grounds where the home is to be located. The plat was then approved.

———

The flour mill at Anna has doubled its business in the past six months under the supervision of M.H. Ailes, an experienced miller. Flour is shipped to Lima, Bowling Green, Sidney, Jackson Center and Maplewood almost weekly. Last week alone 165 barrels were shipped to Lima and one car to Sidney.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 15, 1919

At a meeting of the township trustees and mayors of the villages of the county held yesterday an organization was completed to form a county board of health. H.K. Forsyth was named chairman; Ira Killian, secretary; Dr. W.M. Gaines, Pemberton; Dr. C.E. Johnston, Anna; Dr. M.F. Hussey, Sidney; Charles C. Hall, and L.E. Marrs.

———

The community party held at Chautauqua Park last evening was attended by an immense crowd and there was a varied line of amusements for all. The party was given by the War Savings campaign committee to raise a fund to cover the expenses for the stamp sales drive.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 15, 1944

Downtown Sidney has become a veritable “cricket paradise” the past few days, when for some unexplained reason a deluge of the spirited little black insects descended upon the city.

———

American and British armored forces in France, challenged by Gen. Dwight Eisenhower to seize the opportunity to achieve a tremendous victory over the Germans, steadily closed the escape gap on an estimated 100,000 Nazis today.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 15, 1969

Two Shelby County women, Mrs. Marion Leapley, Sidney, and Mrs. Ray Bornhorst, Anna, will be competing with representatives from other Ohio counties in the first annual all-Ohio Electric Bake-A-Rama to be held at the Ohio State Fair. Mrs. Leapley was a local winner in the pie category with Mrs. Bornhorst winning with her cake entered in the contest sponsored by the Dayton Power and Light Company.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 15, 1994

GENEVA (AP) – In a major breakthrough, the United States and North Korea agreed early today to ease nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula and prepare to establish diplomatic relations. The statement said to help achieve peace and security on a nuclear free Korean peninsula, the United States is prepared to provide North Korea with “assurances against the threat or use of nuclear weapons by the United States”

———

Jeff Cisco always goes deer hunting “out west,” so when it came time to name his new business it was a natural to include the phrase. Thus, the new business became the Out West Drive Thru. Located west of Sidney at 3620 State Route 47 W., the carryout is owned by Cisco and his wife, Dixie.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org