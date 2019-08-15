Deputies investigate burglary, shooting

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was shot in the arm by an armed person who broke into his home early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 3:33 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 1860 S. Vandemark Road in Clinton Township in reference to a male reporting he had been shot. Within a minute of being dispatched two deputies were on scene.

The deputies secured the scene and identified the victim as Robert Varno, 62, of that address. Varno reported an unknown suspect(s) had forced entry into his residence. Varno, who was still up in the living room of the residence, heard a loud noise at the back door. Varno went to the back door where he was met by a subject. As Varno approached the subject, the subject shot Varno. The gunshot struck the Varno in his right bicep area.

Varno was transported by the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services to Wilson Health for treatment before being transferred to Kettering Health in Dayton.

The incident is still under investigation and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detective section at 937-494-2140.