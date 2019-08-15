Deadline extended for FEMA, small business disaster assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for Ohioans to apply for federal disaster assistance to Sept. 3.

The senators pushed to secure the funds in June to help Ohioans affected by the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes and storms get the federal resources they need to recover. Ohioans can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 for more information.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also has extended the registration deadline for Ohioans to apply for low-interest disaster loans to repair businesses and homes damaged by the storms, if they have been referred by FEMA. Ohioans can apply online at www.sba.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. The deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.

“It’s important for all Ohioans who suffered damage from the storms to register – in addition to receiving FEMA aid for yourself, you’ll help the entire state,” the senators said in a statement. “The more residents who receive funding, the more funds will be available to local communities to rebuild.”

Brown and Portman wrote to President Donald Trump in June urging him to act swiftly on Gov. Mike DeWine’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 10 Ohio counties affected by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding.

The senators’ offices held an informational session on Aug. 10 in Trotwood for FEMA and SBA disaster relief applicants to help provide information on the claims process.