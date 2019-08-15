Inclusive playground to be installed in September

SIDNEY — The inclusive playground at Geib Pavilion in Tawawa Park is projected to be installed in September.

Several other project updates within the parks were also discussed at Aug. 5 Sidney Recreation Board meeting.

Sidney Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier informed the board funds needed for the inclusive community playground that accommodates children with special needs has been met. Fundraising ended and the equipment was ordered after $194,000 for the equipment was raised.

The wooden light poles at Veteran’s Memorial Field, scheduled to be replaced due to several cracks and holes from woodpeckers, will not be replaced this year due to lack of funding, Gaier said. Next year, city staff intends to submit a grant requesting half the $230,000 needed to pay for five new metal poles in 2020.

The method in which the fencing in Harmon Park may be replaced, after baseball season ends, is being reconsidered in order to bring the labor costs down, Gaier said. Some of the work that can be completed by city staff, such as fence and brush removal and disposal is being looked at to hopefully complete the project this year. Gaier said prevailing wages for labor are very high and not enough was budgeted for the projected, which was estimated to cost about $32,000 for new fencing.

The play structure at Roadside Park, built in 1999, is set to be replaced this year. Each year, one to two structures are replaced, Gaier said. Although the one at Roadside Park is 20 years old, he said it is not the oldest, but is in the worst shape. It will cost $28,000 to replace the structure.

Sidney Alive’s annual open-air dinner will be held on Sept. 5 in Tawawa Park on the Ross Bridge. One hundred tickets were available for sale. The bridge will be closed on the morning of Sept. 5, Gaier said.

He also noted the Great Miami Riverway was to be filming in Sidney on Aug. 8 on the riverway, downtown on the square and on Canal Feeder Trail to produce promotional videos on their website and social media sites.

Gaier also plans to meet with conservationist to consider placing pollinator plots in four locations in Sidney, at Roadside Park along the river, along the bank on County Road 25A, Brookside Park and near Flannegan Sports Complex. The plots draw insects to help grow various flowers in those areas, which would also reduce the need to mow. The Miami Conservancy District reached out and showed interest to possibly help fund the project, Gaier said.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

