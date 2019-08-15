SHS Class of 1949 holds 70th class reunion

SIDNEY — Observing a very special anniversary — the 70th year of their graduation from Sidney High School — the members of the Class of 1949 met Tuesday, July 18m for lunch and an afternoon of visiting at the American Legion.

Hours were spent looking back and catching up. Like the class then, the ‘49ers were few with 117 members. Young men and women accomplished much in the years ahead. The class includes doctors, nurses, engineers, company executives, good family wage earners, ministers, pilots, secretaries, career military, numerous teachers and coaches and stay-at-home moms. Sixty-nine members of the class are deceased.

John Laws gave the prayer before lunch. Phyllis Piper welcomed Dave Ross, longtime local sports enthusiast and special correspondent for the Sidney Daily News. His information program touched on many incidents relating to school years and activities of years past. Special note was made of the 1948-49 football team and the late Wayne Gibson, who was head football coach for several years then went on to spend many years at Miami University, the train stop in Sidney of President Harry S. Truman. Questions, comments and fill-ins from the group added much.

Of special interest was the genealogy book complied by Bernard and Phyllis Clinehens with each member’s history. Copies were available to all. Updated class address booklets were given out as well.

It was decided to continue the gatherings with 2020 set for July 16.

The longtime planning committee members are Norma Schlagetter, Phyllis Clinehens, Jinny Shreves, Phyllis Piper and Patsy Maxwell. They were assisted throughout the afternoon by Barri Grandey, Terri Cooper and Traci Milanese.

Members attending the reunion were John Laws, Dick Carey, Phil Ruese, Lois Sullenberger Schmidt,Roy Bulle, Beverly Baker Patrick, Eva Janice Smith Snowden, Luanne Black Stockstill, Ronnie Laughlin, Phyllis Wiessinger Piper, Patsy Sargent Maxwell and Jinny Moon Shreves, all of Sidney; Ruth Dickhaut Hartzell, Cincinnati; Phyllis Clayton Clinehens, Maplewood; Herb Fogt, Troy; Betty Cole Ludwig, Farmland, Indiana; Wilbur Militor, Russells Point; and William Dunnavant, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Spouses present were Phyllis Carey, Ada Fogt, Edna Mae Laws, June Laughlin, Bernard Clinehens and George Snowden. Special guests — including Dave Ross — were Brenda Ryan, Cincinnati, Peter Molitor, and Mr. and Mrs. Greg Dunnavant, Salt Lake City, Utah.