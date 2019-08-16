125 years

Friday, August 16, 1894

Klute’s band, of this place, has been selected as the official band for the Ohio Department of the G.A.R. for the 28th annual encampment to be held in Pittsburgh, starting Sept. 10.

———

Professors of music from the Cincinnati Conservatory will give a concert in the Monumental Opera House the evening of Sept. 28, provided enough tickets are guaranteed.

100 years ago

Friday, August 16, 1919

The Shelby County Hunters and Anglers club is anxious to find property in the county that can be converted into a game sanctuary, according to George L. Bush, president. Several hundred acres are desired for this purpose. The club has received 50 ringtail pheasants and would like to release these at some point where hunting would not be permitted.

75 years ago

Friday, August 16, 1944

A petition, requesting an increase of $15 per month in their salaries, was presented to city council last night by members of the Sidney Fire Department. The petition cited increased living expenses and taxes. The matter was referred to the finance committee.

———

All allied landings in southern France were reported by headquarters in Rome as proceeding successfully today, meeting only token resistance. The three-nation drive was striking inland from the Riviera beaches.

Pfc. William Gashe was slightly wounded in action in France on July 29, according to a message received by his mother, Mrs. Ida Morgan, from the war department.

50 years ago

Friday, August 16, 1969

Randy Sailor and Gary Hollenbacher, members of the Fairlawn FFA, will participate in the state dairy judging contest at the Ohio State Fair. Both youths have raised dairy cattle, using these in 4-H and FFA projects.

———

WAPAKONETA – A 15-acre tract of land east of Wapakoneta has been selected by the Ohio Historical Society for the site of a museum dedicated to Neil Armstrong

25 years ago

Friday, August 16, 1994

Photo: Dr. Karen Turner, who is joining the optometric practice of Drs. Kiracofe, Beigel, Barr & Ahrns Inc. in Fort Loramie and Sidney, checks the vision of patient Angie Kempfer, Botkins. Looking on is Dr. Jeffrey Ahrns who also works at both offices.

———

The Sidney Women’s Tennis League held its annual awards gathering recently, honoring the top teams and players in the league. Three netters were the top point-producers this season, with Lynn Papenfuss and Kathy Boggs teaming up for 83 points in doubles competition, best in the league, and Nancy Franklin being the best in singles play with 78 points. The Aces, with Francie O‘Leary as the team captain, took first place in the league. The team include Emily Scheu, Sally Coyne, Kiyoko Ikeda, Michiko Uchida, Barb Echemann, Mary Ann Lause, Kathy Fogt, Rita Baumer and Jody Underwood.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

