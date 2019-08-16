A procession for Mary

People hoist candles as they sing during a candlelit Marian Rosary Procession in Botkins on Thursday, Aug. 15.

A candlelit Marian Rosary Procession walks up North Sycamore Street in Botkins on Thursday, Aug. 15. The procession started at the Immaculate Conception Church after a Mass for the Feast of the Assumption and continued down E State Street before looping back to the church. Procession organizers say “Mary is the First Disciple, and she shows us the way of discipleship,” they took inspiration from similar processions that occur daily in Lourdes, France.