Family fun night at Buffalo Wild Wings

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Bicentennial continues the celebration with Family Fun Night at Sidney Buffalo Wild Wings. Join the party on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The Bicentennial raffle drawing will be held there on Aug. 22. Darcy Bruns, regional manager for B Dubs, is excited about hosting the event and has put together a full program for an entertaining day and evening. From 11 a.m. until midnight Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of all food purchases to the Bicentennial Committee. Children are invited to attend and a variety of activities and games will be provided for them on the outdoor patio from 6 to 8 p.m. Travis and Amanda Swigert of T & A Entertainment will provide music as well as conduct a “Shelby County Trivia Contest” from 6 to 9 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place during that same three-hour period. All throughout the day door prizes will be awarded as well.

Raffle and 50/50 tickets will continue to be sold until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the following locations. In Anna, Rachel’s Cakes; in Botkins, Meyer Tavern and Finishing Touches Flowers & More; The Pasco Grocery; Wagner’s IGA in Fort Loramie; in Houston, Farmers Elevator; Jackson Center Pro Hardware; Buschur’s Market in Russia; Patrick’s Pub in McCartyville (raffle only); Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru in Newport; and in Sidney, Buffalo Wild Wings (raffle only), Ron & Nita’s and The Ross Center.

After Aug. 20, 50/50 tickets can be purchased at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office at 230 E. Court St. in Sidney until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22. The winning ticket will be drawn at that time. Raffle tickets will continue to be available at Buffalo Wild Wings until the time of the drawing.

For questions about the 50/50, the raffle, or Family Fun Night, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or gpwilt@gmail.com.