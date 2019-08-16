Auglaize Industries earns three-year CARF accreditation

NEW BREMEN — CARF International recently announced Auglaize Industries Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its Organizational Employment Services and Community Employment Services. This latest accreditation is the eighth consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Auglaize Industries, Inc.

The accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Auglaize Industries Inc. is a not-for-profit organization with offices in New Bremen, Ohio, where it has been providing services to adults with disabilities and their families in and around Auglaize County for over 35 years. The adult program employs 30 professional staff. The company’s vocational training and production division performs light assembly and packaging work for some of Auglaize County’s largest manufacturers, while employing approximately 60 adults with developmental disabilities in paid labor positions.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.