Logan Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing

DEGRAFF – A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning in DeGraff, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

WDTN-TV 2 News, a Sidney Daily News’s partner, reports the stabbing happened at a home in the 200 block of Cretcher Street around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The victim was taken to Marytown Hospital in Bellefontaine where she was pronounced dead, according to 2 NEWS. Her identity has not yet been announced.

The Sheriff’s Office has a known suspect, who they are trying to locate now.

According to Riverside Local Schools’s Superintendent Scott Mann, “We are in a secure building at this time. It is not at the level of lock down.”

Sheriff’s deputies are being assisted by Bellefontaine Police officers and Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities are using a drone and a K9 unit to search for the suspect, according to the Bellefontaine Examiner.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

