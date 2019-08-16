The Buzz Ford Show set for Aug. 24 at the Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts is hosting the Buzz Ford Show on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets aree $20 per person or $100 for a table of four.

The Buzz Ford Show features iconic must from the 1950 and 1960s. Audience members will witness a musical variety show delivered from the golden age of rock n roll.

The show features all the big rock n roll hits of the 1950s and 1960s by America’s only atomic powered band – the American Kings. The boys will take audience members will be taken through the first 10 years of rock ‘n roll performing songs from Elvis, the Beatles and all the big hitters that came in between. All the while you’ll have interaction with America’s favorite host, Buzz Ford.

Starting off with a set dedicated to the 1950s and ending with a set dedicated to the 1960s, The Buzz Ford Show is the only revival show that produces unwavering authenticity to the sound, look, and feel of the eras.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.Sidneytheatre.org or call the office at 937-710-5195.